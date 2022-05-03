Press conference - The scandal repeats itself and it's worse than ever: Mammograms are still denied to women with disabilities

Press conference

Intercontinental Hotel

360 St-Antoine Street West, Sherwood room

Montréal (Québec)

H2Y 3X4

May 4, 2022 10.00 am

MONTREAL, May 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - RAPLIQ invites you to a press conference at the above-mentioned address.

For a third time, we have conducted a study on the accessibility of designated screening centers (DSC).

Results are worse than ever !

In 2017, to follow up on the file, we redid the exercise by calling the 97 clinics registered on the site of the designated screening centers (DSC) of the Quebec breast cancer screening program (QBSCP).

We were bitterly disappointed to find that not only were access to mammography examinations still being refused to women in wheelchairs, but that this refusal was also falsely justified. Falsehoods such as: "the devices (mammographs) do not lower"; "you absolutely must transfer to a small stool", etc.

We are still getting humiliating remarks such as: "You really can't stand up at all at all? - "You must be able to stand" - "No, in your case, it's the hospital."

Documents will be included in the press kits to support our statement.

About RAPLIQ:

RAPLIQ is a pan-Quebec organization that supports and accompanies people with disabilities who are victims of discrimination to defend and claim their rights and to promote them by aiming to eradicate this discrimination too often made against them.

