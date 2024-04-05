PRESS DIGEST-British Business - April 5

April 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The planned 18-billion-pound ($22.76 billion) merger between Vodafone UK and Three has been officially referred for an in-depth investigation by Britain's competition watchdog.

- Bank of China and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China are among a group of lenders that are behind a 190-million-pound ($240.20 million) loan taken out by Kemble Water Finance, the parent company of Britain's largest water supplier, Thames Water.

The Guardian

- Trade groups have warned that consumers could see a rise in food prices after the UK government announced the introduction of post-Brexit charges on imports of EU food and plant products later this month.

- Rio Tinto is facing a likely lawsuit in an English court brought by the UK-based law firm Leigh Day on behalf of people living in villages near a mine in Madagascar.

The Telegraph

- Harvey Schwartz, the boss of the private-equity giant behind London Southend Airport, has been handed a $187 million pay packet in his first year in the job.

- A British former executive at consulting giant Accenture has claimed he was "belittled and shamed" by colleagues because of mental health issues including depression.

Sky News

- The Dutch banking giant ING Group is among the lenders due to be repaid 190 million pounds by Kemble Water Finance, the parent of Thames Water, at the end of April, Sky News has learnt.

- Kiss, the US rock band, known for their black and white makeup, have also allowed Pophouse Entertainment Group to buy their trademark and face paint designs.

($1 = 0.7910 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)