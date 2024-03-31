Advertisement
PRESS DIGEST-British Business - April 1

Reuters
·1 min read

April 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Britain's Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has declared it will resist a push from the activist investor Elliott to sell its prized stakes in the privately owned SpaceX and ByteDance, the owner of TikTok.

The Guardian

- The Bank of England is examining claims that the high street lender Metro Bank put customers' data at risk by allegedly misusing software at the centre of a long-running legal dispute.

- Exxon Mobil has been accused of 'greenwashing' over carbon capture plan, that it failed to invest in.

The Telegraph

- The publisher of the Mirror and Express newspapers has warned that Facebook poses a "potent threat to civil society", despite having the social media giant's UK boss on its board for eight years.

- HS2 contractor Hitachi Rail is drawing up plans for job cuts at its UK plant after ministers' decision not to sign off on new train orders left the manufacturer facing a six-month drought of work.

Sky News

- The owner of Formula One (F1) motor racing will unveil a 3.5 billion pound ($4.42 billion) takeover of MotoGP's parent company early this week.

- More than 1 million pounds of unexplained transactions were transferred in to Post Office profit at the height of the Horizon scandal, leaked documents have shown.

- The CBI, the business lobbying group, has reached an agreement with a group of lenders to increase its borrowing capacity as it attempts to rebuild its credibility.

($1 = 0.7916 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

