PRESS DIGEST-British Business - April 11

April 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Britain's air traffic services provider NATS said Warren East would take over as chairman from Sept. 1, naming the former boss of Rolls-Royce and ARM to succeed Paul Golby who has been in the role for 10 years.

- Asset managers in Britain will be allowed to combine the cost of research on stock picks and execution of stock trades charged by brokers, the Financial Conduct Authority proposed on Wednesday, in a post-Brexit easing of rules that chimes with changes in the EU.

The Guardian

- Tesco has said inflationary pressures in the UK grocery sector have "lessened substantially" as it announced plans to make 500 million pounds ($627 million) in efficiency savings in the year ahead.

The Telegraph

- Britain's third-largest supermarket group Asda was forced to share draft results with investors after its auditor failed to sign off company accounts.

- Lloyds is cutting risk management jobs after concluding that its overly cautious approach is holding back growth.

Sky News

- U.K.'s Focus Group is close to signing a deal to sell a majority stake to Hg Capital, the investor known for its successful bets on software and technology companies.

- U.S. investment fund 777 Partners has told stakeholders, including the Premier League and prospective lenders, that it now expects its takeover of Everton Football Club to be finalised late next month.

($1 = 0.7974 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)