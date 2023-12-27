PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Dec 27

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- AstraZeneca has struck a $1.2 billion deal to buy Gracell Biotechnologies, a Chinese company that creates innovative treatments for cancer and rare autoimmune diseases.

The Guardian

- EasyPark Group, the owner of brands including RingGo and ParkMobile, said customer names, phone numbers, addresses, email addresses and parts of credit card numbers had been taken in a cyberattack but said parking data had not been compromised.

The Telegraph

- The British government is considering axing inheritance tax in three months' time in a pre-election giveaway to boost Rishi Sunak's chances of victory.

Sky News

- Richard Masters, CEO of the Premier League, told clubs that it did "not have a mandate" to sign an 881 million pound ($1.12 billion) funding agreement with lower-league counterparts.

- Car manufacturer Daihatsu, a unit of Toyota, has shut down all four of its factories in Japan while transport ministry officials investigate improper tests for safety certifications.

($1 = 0.7857 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)