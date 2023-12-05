Advertisement
PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Dec. 5

Reuters
·1 min read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Spotify has announced another round of job cuts — losing 17% of its workforce, or 1,600 people — as the music streamer's chief executive said that costs outweighed its "financial goal".

- UK Home Secretary James Cleverly on Monday set out plans to make it significantly harder for companies to employ foreign workers and to bring foreign spouses to the UK, a ban on care workers bringing family members with them and a review on allowing foreign students to stay in the UK after their course ends.

The Guardian

- The UK's most hazardous nuclear site, Sellafield, has been hacked into by cyber groups closely linked to Russia and China.

The Telegraph

- Qatar Holding is looking to sell around 510 million pounds ($644.39 million) of shares in Barclays, one of the banks acting on the deal said on Monday, cutting back on its crisis-era investment in the British bank.

Sky News

- Sky has won broadcast rights to show a record number of English Premier League matches in a new four-year deal starting from 2025/26.

- Manchester United Football Club and Jim Ratcliffe aim to announce within days a 1.25 billion pounds ($1.58 billion) deal that will see him take a 25% stake in the Red Devils.

The Independent

- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government has unveiled a crackdown on record-high net migration, as he tries to wrest back control of his increasingly divided Conservative Party. ($1 = 0.7915 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

