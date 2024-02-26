PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Feb 26

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- AI-generated deepfakes provide a "perfect storm" for malicious states and criminals who want to hijack the general election, British Home Secretary James Cleverly has warned.

The Guardian

- Royal Mail is being sued for classifying delivery drivers as self-employed, enabling it to avoid paying sick pay and the minimum wage, in a case that mirrors a landmark gig economy legal ruling against Uber.

The Telegraph

- Britten-Norman, a British company that makes aircraft once used by MI5, is on the verge of calling in the administrators, months after it became entangled in a row over unpaid invoices.

Sky News

- A former private secretary to Prince Andrew, Amanda Thirsk, is playing a key role in the deliberations of a Chinese online retail giant over a possible bid for Currys, the high street electrical goods chain.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)