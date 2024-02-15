PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Feb 15

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- David Black, chief executive of Ofwat, said six water companies should "not wait to be pushed" into releasing details of when they start and stop discharging raw sewage into rivers.

- Aurelius, a German private-equity firm and The Body Shop's new private-equity owner, is on course to leave other parties nursing losses after securing its position as the Body Shop's top creditor before embarking on a break-up of the company that puts 2,000 jobs at risk.

The Guardian

- British Bank Virgin Money bosses could be at risk of investor backlash, after an influential adviser hit out at a 2.6 million pounds ($3.27 million) package for its chief executive, David Duffy, saying it was "not appropriate" compared with the bank's average employee.

The Telegraph

- UK Labour party's finance policy chief Rachel Reeves accepted 10,100 pounds ($12,689.64) worth of donation from a climate sceptic just days before Labour abandoned its flagship 28 billion pounds green energy spending pledge.

Sky News

- The board of the British bank NatWest Group is preparing to name Paul Thwaite as its next permanent chief executive as the government readies a mass-market share offering that will slash the taxpayer's stake in the bank.

- The London-based private equity firm ECI is the frontrunner to buy TAG, which organises tour itineraries for musicians including Lady Gaga.

- A group calling itself Delivery Jobs UK says up to 4,000 delivery riders could strike on Wednesday night as there are four full WhatsApp groups, each with more than 1,000 users, discussing dissatisfaction with pay for food delivery jobs. ($1 = 0.7959 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)