PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Nov 20

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The Barclay family has edged closer to a deal to repay more than 1.1 billion pounds ($1.37 billion) owed to Lloyds Banking Group and regain control of The Daily and Sunday Telegraph newspapers.

- Investors at OpenAI, he company behind the ChatGPT chatbot pushed to have Sam Altman reinstated as chief executive in the wake of his sudden, controversial removal.

The Guardian

- The UK needs to build more laboratory space, improve transport links and offer more tax breaks to achieve Rishi Sunak's ambition of becoming a science superpower, two leading property firms have argued ahead of the autumn statement.

- Union leaders have told Tata Steel they must keep a blast furnace at Port Talbot steelworks open until 2032 or else risk the future of the company's UK steelmaking, in a last-ditch attempt to avert job losses.

The Telegraph

- Dutch train start-up Heuro is in talks to raise around 1 billion euro ($1.09 billion) and is preparing to enter the race to launch a rival service to Eurostar running through the Channel Tunnel.

- Brexit has boosted wage growth in the UK just as the Leave campaign predicted, economists have said.

Sky News

- UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt will this week pledge to review the rules governing payment authentication in what he will describe as a post-Brexit crackdown on fraud.

($1 = 0.8025 pounds) ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)