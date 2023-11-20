Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,524.75
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,014.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,867.00
    -28.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,803.70
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.94
    +0.05 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,978.30
    -6.40 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    -0.19 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0902
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4410
    -0.0040 (-0.09%)
     

  • Vix

    13.80
    -0.52 (-3.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2449
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9200
    +0.3580 (+0.24%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    37,288.61
    +720.80 (+1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    771.22
    +16.46 (+2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,504.25
    +93.28 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,776.63
    +191.43 (+0.57%)
     

PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Nov 20

Reuters
·1 min read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The Barclay family has edged closer to a deal to repay more than 1.1 billion pounds ($1.37 billion) owed to Lloyds Banking Group and regain control of The Daily and Sunday Telegraph newspapers.

- Investors at OpenAI, he company behind the ChatGPT chatbot pushed to have Sam Altman reinstated as chief executive in the wake of his sudden, controversial removal.

The Guardian

- The UK needs to build more laboratory space, improve transport links and offer more tax breaks to achieve Rishi Sunak's ambition of becoming a science superpower, two leading property firms have argued ahead of the autumn statement.

- Union leaders have told Tata Steel they must keep a blast furnace at Port Talbot steelworks open until 2032 or else risk the future of the company's UK steelmaking, in a last-ditch attempt to avert job losses.

The Telegraph

- Dutch train start-up Heuro is in talks to raise around 1 billion euro ($1.09 billion) and is preparing to enter the race to launch a rival service to Eurostar running through the Channel Tunnel.

- Brexit has boosted wage growth in the UK just as the Leave campaign predicted, economists have said.

Sky News

- UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt will this week pledge to review the rules governing payment authentication in what he will describe as a post-Brexit crackdown on fraud.

($1 = 0.8025 pounds) ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Advertisement