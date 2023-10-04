PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct. 4

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- British drugmaker AstraZeneca reached a $425 million settlement to resolve long-standing lawsuits involving an old blockbuster stomach acid drug Nexium and Prilosec in the U.S.

- Canadian investor Brookfield Asset Management said that its second Global Transition Fund is acquiring a family-run British renewable energy company Banks Renewables for a deal value of almost $1 billion including debt.

The Guardian

- Diesel prices in the UK rose by more than 8 pence a litre to 163 pence in September, the fifth biggest monthly rise since 2000 after the extension of global oil production cuts from Russia and Saudi Arabia, designed to bolster prices, pushed up oil prices to almost $100 a barrel in September.

- Britain's biggest HS2 contractors have launched a last effort to convince the UK prime minister Rishi Sunak not to cancel high-speed rail line o Manchester, pledging to find cost savings and private investment to make the scheme feasible.

The Telegraph

- UK minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, Callanan said he wants to move green levies from electricity to gas in order to discourage the use of traditional home boilers, making electricity cheaper and gas more expensive.

- UK conservative peer and party treasurer Leigh speaking at a meeting on tax at the Conservative Party's annual conference in Manchester suggested the UK government should raise taxes on mansions, penthouses and other luxury properties.

Sky News

- London-listed fashion retailer Superdry is close to striking a partnership with India's biggest retailer Reliance Brands about a new licensing joint venture, to help release tens of millions of pounds to bolster its fragile balance sheet.

- British online fashion retailer Boohoo has reported a plunge in revenues, stated that an anticipated recovery in group sales volumes proved weaker than expected in the first half of its financial year.

The Independent

- About 3,000 members of the UK Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) called off planned strikes on the London Underground following "significant progress" in talks over jobs and conditions.

- UK prime minister Rishi Sunak refused to confirm he will scrap the northern leg of the HS2 line despite widespread expectation that he will axe the project due to "enormous" costs.

