PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct. 5

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Britain's biggest supermarket chain Tesco , upgraded its annual profit outlook, expects to deliver adjusting profit of between 2.6 billion pounds and 2.7 billion pounds ($3.16 billion and $3.28 billion) as food inflation eased in the first half and customers entertained at home instead of dining out.

- Britain's biggest pharmaceuticals group AstraZeneca has reached a $425 million settlement to resolve liability claims against Nexium and Prilosec in courts in New Jersey and Delaware.

The Guardian

- Weeks after the high street lender failed to convince regulators it could be trusted to hold less cash against its mortgage risks, UK's Metro Bank is considering raising hundreds of millions of pounds from investors.

- The superyacht reportedly named after the billionaire Barclay brothers' mother, Beatrice, has been put up for sale by the family with a 19 million pounds ($23.06 million) price tag.

The Telegraph

- One of Britain's biggest dealerships Vertu Motors, has cautioned UK prime minister Rishi Sunak's "confusing" net zero policies threaten to derail a recovery in car sales and hit the wider market, said that demand from retail customers had been "muted" in recent months.

Sky News

- UK prime minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed the long-rumoured decision to scrap the northern leg of HS2 - a decision branded "wrong" by former prime minister David Cameron.

- In a crackdown on smoking, UK prime minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to raise the legal age for buying cigarettes in England by one year every year.

The Independent

- The former chief executive of outsourcer Carillion , Richard Howson has been banned by the UK's Insolvency Service from leading a business for the next eight years.

- Hartshead Moor East a motorway service in West Yorkshire has been ranked the worst in Britain for the second year in a row, according to a survey of more than 30,000 visitors by watchdog Transport Focus.

($1 = 0.8240 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)