PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct. 6

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers.

The Times

- After reports that the lender Metro Bank, is trying to raise up to 600 million pounds($730.98 million) to shore up a potentially shaky balance sheet, the Bank of England is closely monitoring depositors' behaviour.

- UK prime minister Rishi Sunak and the prime minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni have issued a rallying cry to their European counterparts to show the "same sense of urgency" as Britain and Italy have on tackling illegal migration.

The Guardian

- After a study raised concerns about industry leaders Amazon and Microsoft, the UK communications regulator has referred the UK's 7.5 billion pound ($9.14 billion) cloud computing market to the competition watchdog for a formal investigation.

- According to the former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, UK prime minister Rishi Sunak watering down the UK's climate commitments has damaged Britain's position on the world stage for business investment.

The Telegraph

- UK's labour leader Keir Starmer said he would not build the second phase of HS2 if he wins the next general election, plans to use the savings made by scrapping the rail project to fund rail and other transport improvements across the North.

Sky News

- A subsidiary of the FTSE 100 company International Airlines Group, British Airways is on the brink of a long-term pay deal with its pilots, aimed at removing the renewed threat of strike action until at least 2027.

The Independent

- Nurses leaders of the Royal College of Nursing are urging the UK Government to scrap an increase in the cost of a health and care visa which they warned will make the UK a less attractive place to work for health staff.

