PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct. 17

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The owner of Sports Direct, House of Fraser, Flannels and Jack Wills increased its holding in Asos to 22.8% from 19.7% via derivatives, according to new filings.

- The Bank of England is set to rethink its planned shake-up of capital rules amid criticism that its proposals are too strict and will leave Britain at a disadvantage to Europe.

The Guardian

- Gambling companies will be forced to pay about 100 million pounds ($122.11 million) a year to the NHS to fund addiction research, prevention and treatment, as part of government changes that will replace a longstanding system of voluntary contributions.

The Telegraph

- Conister Bank, a subsidiary of Mr Mellon's Manx Financial Group, has been granted permission by the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) to accept deposits in a bid to boost its balance sheet.

Sky News

- Rolls-Royce Holdings, the aircraft engine manufacturer, is to axe more than 2,000 jobs as part of a cost-cutting drive by its new chief executive.

- The Daily Telegraph's former owners have 1 bln-pound($1.22 billion) bid that they believe will end rival suitors' hopes of buying the broadsheet newspapers

($1 = 0.8188 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)