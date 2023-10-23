PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct 23

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- BP is on the hunt for disruptive green technology start-ups in which to invest as its venture capital business steps up its exposure to the energy transition.

- At a summit in UK's Downing Street, police chiefs will unveil plans for how they intend to tackle shoplifting, which has soared by a quarter of the last year to reach more than 1,000 per day.

The Guardian

- The UK risks seeing its manufacturing sector fall behind rival economies if the government does not offer certainty over policies on shifting to green energy, according to the head of packaging maker DS Smith.

- UK government is increasing its air source heat pump grants for homeowners in England and Wales by 50% to 7,500 pounds ($9,119.25) from Monday amid criticism about slow adoption of the low-carbon technology.

The Telegraph

- Senior Silicon Valley executives will jet in to Rishi Sunak's artificial intelligence (AI) safety summit in a boost for the Prime Minister's plans to make Britain a global leader in regulation of the technology.

- Polluting diesel cars are ending up in Scotland and the North because of Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), said Robert Forrester, chief executive of Vertu Motors.

Sky News

- UK business secretary Kemi Badenoch has turned down an invitation to address the CBI's annual conference, dealing a blow to the business lobbying group's efforts to rebuild its reputation.

($1 = 0.8224 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)