PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Oct 17

** The Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise (CORE)is facing challenges getting companies to fully participate in its assessments, raising questions about the effectiveness of an office that relies on businesses to volunteer information about their activities.

** Ottawa will press forward with a pair of contentious new regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, despite last Friday's Supreme Court of Canada decision that the government overstepped its constitutional bounds with one of its existing environmental laws.

** Canada's Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) says it will not exempt uninsured borrowers from the mortgage stress test if they switch to a different lender at renewal time, a rule that has made it onerous for home owners to find a new lender and take advantage of cheaper interest rates.

