PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 8

April 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- UK will not offer 'carte blanche' approval to Israel, says minister

- US banks warn Paris cost of dismissing traders will harm financial hub ambitions

- Export potential of new equipment key for MoD procurement shake-up, says minister

Overview

- Britain will not offer "carte blanche" approval to Israel, which has made "big mistakes" in Gaza, but the nation is prosecuting a legitimate war and being held to higher standards than Hamas, Britain's deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden said.

- Wall Street banks have warned that their next wave of hiring in France may be stunted without restrictions on dismissal costs for highly paid traders, a flagship measure that has been left out of a reform package intended to bolster Paris as a financial centre.

- The export potential of new equipment will become crucial in assessing whether to buy kit for Britain's armed forces in a move aimed at fixing the country's record in defence procurement, according to Britain's defence procurement minister James Cartlidge. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)