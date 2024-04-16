PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 16

April 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Blackstone nears deal to buy former Britishvolt site in northern England

- Hedge fund accused of masterminding tax fraud in £1.4bn High Court trial

- Liz Truss considered sacking Andrew Bailey as BoE governor after 'mini' Budget

- Boeing engineer rejects whistleblower claim of 787 safety risks

- Tesla to cut 10% of global workforce

Overview

- Blackstone is close to acquiring the former UK startup Britishvolt industrial site in the north of England, with plans to build one of Europe's largest data centers.

- Denmark's tax authority accused trader Sanjay Shah's hedge fund of masterminding a "meticulously pre-planned" fraud on Monday, at the opening of a trial described by an English judge as one of the most complex to hit London's courts

- Former UK prime minister Liz Truss considered sacking Andrew Bailey, Bank of England governor, as part of her attempt to dismantle an "economic establishment" that she says helped to bring her down.

- A Boeing engineer said on Monday that extensive testing had shown "zero" evidence of fatigue stress in the composite materials that make up its 787 jet, two days before a whistleblower is due to testify to the US Congress about what he has described as "catastrophic safety risks" in its manufacturing.

- Tesla is cutting more than 10% of its workforce — at least 14,000 jobs — as a worldwide EV slowdown and brutal price war hit the American automaker.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)