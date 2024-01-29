PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 29

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

- Ireland will soon launch a compensation scheme for survivors of the country's mother and baby homes, but GSK has resisted calls to contribute despite its predecessor companies testing experimental vaccines at the institutions for decades.

- British business minister Kemi Badenoch said she ousted the chair of the Post Office because she felt he was unable to deliver the scale of change needed in the aftermath of the Horizon IT scandal.

- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will on Monday announce new powers to restrict vape flavours and require plain packaging as part of an attempt to make sure the products do not appeal to children.

- The European Union will sabotage Hungary's economy if Budapest blocks fresh aid to Ukraine at a summit this week, under a confidential plan drawn up by Brussels that marks a significant escalation in the battle between the EU and its most pro-Russian member state. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)