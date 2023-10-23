PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 23

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines - Executive at WPP-owned agency detained in China over bribery claims - Belgian justice minister resigns over failure to extradite Brussels gunman - UK's former leaders back cross-party approach to regional mayors

Overview - A senior executive at media agency GroupM, which is owned by WPP, and two former employees have been detained by Chinese authorities over alleged bribery.

- Belgium's justice minister has resigned over his country's failure to extradite the Tunisian gunman who killed two people earlier this week in an Islamist attack.

- Former UK prime ministers and chancellors have joined forces to call for an end to decades of "chopping and changing" on regional policy.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)