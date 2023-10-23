Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,259.25
    +10.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,316.00
    +58.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,708.75
    +44.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,695.40
    +5.60 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.38
    -0.70 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.20
    -15.20 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.17 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0583
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.9240
    -0.0640 (-1.28%)
     

  • Vix

    21.71
    +0.31 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2156
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8900
    +0.0590 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    30,227.12
    +323.52 (+1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    630.44
    +25.08 (+4.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,402.14
    -97.39 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,130.37
    -128.99 (-0.41%)
     

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 23

Reuters
·1 min read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines - Executive at WPP-owned agency detained in China over bribery claims - Belgian justice minister resigns over failure to extradite Brussels gunman - UK's former leaders back cross-party approach to regional mayors

Overview - A senior executive at media agency GroupM, which is owned by WPP, and two former employees have been detained by Chinese authorities over alleged bribery.

- Belgium's justice minister has resigned over his country's failure to extradite the Tunisian gunman who killed two people earlier this week in an Islamist attack.

- Former UK prime ministers and chancellors have joined forces to call for an end to decades of "chopping and changing" on regional policy.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Advertisement