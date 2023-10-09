Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,369.25
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,807.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,198.00
    +11.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.70
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.48
    +0.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.20
    +11.90 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    22.05
    +0.12 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0583
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.7970
    +0.0130 (+0.27%)
     

  • Vix

    17.70
    +0.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2252
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2270
    -0.2900 (-0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,599.14
    -331.98 (-1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    580.85
    -10.97 (-1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,492.21
    -2.37 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,994.67
    -80.73 (-0.26%)
     

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 10

Reuters
·1 min read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Clydesdale Bank charged unfair fees to small businesses, High Court told

- Israel's central bank to sell $30 bln of foreign reserves to support shekel

- Metro Bank backs branch model after striking financing deal

- EU regulators to order Illumina to sell $8 bln cancer treatment group

Overview

- Four businesses, which represent a much wider group action of 900 small firms, are suing National Australia Bank and Clydesdale Bank for charging unfair break fees on loans sold to small businesses.

- The Bank of Israel said on Monday it plans to sell up to $30 billion of dollar reserves to support the shekel after the market fallout from Hamas' attacks, however, despite the central bank's announcement shekel slumped to a seven-year low against the dollar, weakest level since 2016.

- After striking a financing deal that will give the UK challenger bank breathing space and fill a capital hole that had prompted talks with regulators, UK's Metro Bank has insisted that its branch-based model is the right one.

- EU regulators will order US biotech Illumina to sell cancer test developer Grail after it bought the $8bn company without the approval of Brussels, a step intended to deepen the punishment for Illumina after Brussels fined the world's largest gene-sequencing company 432 million euros ($456.80 million) in July for defying what regulators described as a "cornerstone" of their authority. ($1 = 0.9457 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Advertisement