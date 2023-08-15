U.S. markets open in 8 hours 53 minutes

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Aug 15

Reuters
·1 min read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A grand jury in Atlanta, Georgia charged Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and other Trump allies with operating a criminal enterprise that sought to overturn Joe Biden's electoral victory in Georgia.

- Prime Trust, a firm that bridged crypto's banking access and stored their crypto, filed for bankruptcy protection late Monday, after facing a shortfall in customer funds.

- Esmark said it made an all-cash offer of $35 a share to acquire United States Steel, ratcheting up competition to acquire the century-old steelmaker.

- David Limp, Amazon.com's devices chief, is planning to retire in the coming months.

- UBS will pay $1.44 billion to settle U.S. Justice Department allegations that it defrauded investors who bought bonds backed by mortgages before the financial crisis.

- PayPal Holdings has tapped Intuit executive Alex Chriss as its next president and chief executive officer, ending a months long search for a new leader.

- The U.S. arm of accounting firm BDO said it intends to set up an employee-benefit plan that will give 10,000 employees a direct stake in the firm.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)