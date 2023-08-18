U.S. markets open in 7 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,381.50
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,548.00
    +12.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,747.50
    -30.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,855.40
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.40
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.30
    +6.10 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.85
    +0.14 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0885
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.89
    +1.11 (+6.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2742
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.4040
    -0.4240 (-0.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,444.92
    -2,161.53 (-7.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    571.95
    -44.72 (-7.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,310.21
    -46.67 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,342.07
    -283.93 (-0.90%)
     

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Aug. 18

Reuters
·1 min read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Activist Investor Starboard Value has built a stake of more than 5% in Bloomin' Brands, making it one of the company's top-five shareholders, according to people familiar with the matter.

- China Evergrande Group is seeking a U.S. court's approval to restructure more than $19 billion in the company's offshore debts, as the embattled property developer pushes forward on plans to complete one of the world’s largest and most complex debt restructurings.

- Bankrupt trucking company Yellow has struck a deal to sell its real estate to rival Estes Express Lines for a minimum of $1.3 billion, enough to roughly cover the loans the company accumulated before its chapter 11.

- Maui Emergency Management Agency administrator Herman Andaya has tendered his resignation effective immediately, according to Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen.

- The Biden administration announced new tariffs on can-making metal imported from China, Germany and Canada, a move that food companies say could lead to higher prices for some canned foods.

- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked a judge not to hold his federal trial on charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election until April 2026, nearly a year and a half after the 2024 race in which he is the Republican front-runner.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)