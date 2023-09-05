PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Sept. 5

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing "mild symptoms," her office said. US President Biden tested negative on Monday evening following his spouse’s positive result, according to the White House.

- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to travel to Russia soon to meet with President Vladimir Putin, US officials said.

- The US, UK and European Union officials plan to jointly press the United Arab Emirates this week to halt shipments of goods to Russia that could help Moscow in its war against Ukraine, according to US and European officials.

- President Vladimir Putin said Russia won't rejoin a deal enabling Ukrainian grain to be shipped globally until the West meets its demands to facilitate Russian agricultural exports, after quitting an agreement that guaranteed the safety of a crucial part of the global food supply chain.

- Chinese leader Xi Jinping will skip a major gathering of world leaders in New Delhi this weekend, instead sending his top deputy to the summit in what is likely to be seen as a snub of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

- Embattled Chinese property giant Country Garden Holdings made two overdue bond-coupon payments shortly before the end of a 30-day grace period, averting an international debt default that many investors saw as inevitable. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)