U.S. markets open in 7 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,297.75
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,316.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,926.50
    +2.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,743.70
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.70
    +0.48 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.20
    +7.40 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    21.42
    +0.27 (+1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0527
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.7350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.58
    -1.20 (-6.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2161
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.5330
    -0.4820 (-0.32%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,692.59
    +306.00 (+1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    589.03
    +4.88 (+0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,412.45
    -57.71 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,982.94
    +456.06 (+1.49%)
     

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Oct. 5

Reuters
·1 min read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Italian luxury group Prada will design NASA's lunar spacesuits for the Artemis III mission planned for 2025.

- The U.S. sent Ukraine more than a million rounds of seized small-arms ammunition that Iran had sought to ship to fighters it supports in Yemen, the U.S. Central Command said on Wednesday.

- More than 75,000 nurses, pharmacists and other employees of the Kaiser Permanente health system walked off the job Wednesday in the largest U.S. healthcare strike on record.

- The biggest U.S. airlines including Delta, Southwest are searching for thousands of jet engine parts with fake safety certificates that were installed on their planes.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)