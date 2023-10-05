PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Oct. 5

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Italian luxury group Prada will design NASA's lunar spacesuits for the Artemis III mission planned for 2025.

- The U.S. sent Ukraine more than a million rounds of seized small-arms ammunition that Iran had sought to ship to fighters it supports in Yemen, the U.S. Central Command said on Wednesday.

- More than 75,000 nurses, pharmacists and other employees of the Kaiser Permanente health system walked off the job Wednesday in the largest U.S. healthcare strike on record.

- The biggest U.S. airlines including Delta, Southwest are searching for thousands of jet engine parts with fake safety certificates that were installed on their planes.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)