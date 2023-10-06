PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Oct. 6

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Largest U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil is closing in on a deal to buy Pioneer Natural Resources a takeover that could be worth roughly $60 billion.

- U.S. logistics startup Flexport plans to lay off up to 30% of its workforce by the end of the month following a change of CEO in September.

- The U.S. will resume deportations of Venezuelan nationals who cross the border illegally, the Department of Homeland Security said on Thursday.

- MGM Resorts International refused to pay a hackers' ransom demand in a September cyberattack that threw its Las Vegas resorts into chaos and crippled its properties and technology nationwide.

- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday asked a San Francisco federal court to order Elon Musk to comply with the agency's ongoing investigation of his 2022 takeover of Twitter, the social-media platform he has since renamed X. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)