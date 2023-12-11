Advertisement
PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 11

Reuters
·1 min read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boeing is elevating Stephanie Pope to become its No. 2 executive, setting her up as the heir apparent to Chief Executive David Calhoun as the plane maker prepares for its next leadership transition.

- New York state is joining chip companies like IBM and Micron to invest $10 billion in a semiconductor research facility at the University at Albany that is set to include some of the most advanced chip-making equipment in the world.

- Bytedance’s TikTok will invest more than $1.5 billion in a deal to merge its Indonesia business with GoTo Gojek Tokopedia , a move that will allow the Chinese video-sharing app to resume retail operations in the populous Southeast Asian nation.

- Former President Donald Trump changed course on Sunday and said he wouldn’t testify again in his civil-fraud trial, an unexpected pivot in his defense against allegations that threaten the Republican presidential front-runner’s business empire.

- Australian drug supplier Sigma Healthcare agreed to merge with privately owned pharmacy operator CW Group, creating a listed company worth more than 8.8 billion Australian dollars.

- An investor group has made a $5.8 billion offer to buy Macy’s in a bid to take the famed department-store chain private after stiff competition from online rivals took a big bite out of its value.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

