PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Feb 15

- Rocket company SpaceX has moved its state of incorporation to Texas from Delaware, CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday in a post on X.

- The co-founder and former chief executive of Crown Castle is making a push for board seats at the big owner of wireless-communications towers.

- Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics on Thursday announced a $5.9 billion all-cash deal to buy electronics design software firm Altium, its second acquisition in a month, as it works to streamline device design.

- Morgan Stanley plans to cut several hundred jobs in its wealth-management division as new CEO Ted Pick seeks to rein in costs in an area that is critical to the Wall Street firm’s success but has shown signs of weakening lately.

- Berkshire Hathaway on Wednesday said it has trimmed its huge stake in Apple and shed four common stock holdings, and kept investors guessing on what could be a major new investment by Warren Buffett.

- Cisco Systems plans to cut about 5% of its workforce as part of a restructuring plan to realign its business and enable further investment in key areas.

