PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Nov. 24

Reuters
·1 min read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China provided the World Health Organization with data on a pneumonia outbreak among children in the country after the agency made an unusual public request for the information — a gesture that renewed questions about Beijing's transparency on public health.

- Hundreds of emergency workers in Kentucky put out a large fire on Thursday after a CSX freight train carrying molten sulfur derailed a day earlier, officials said. Residents evacuated from the small town of Livingston can return home.

- The European Union will help Finland bolster its borders following a recent surge of migrants trying to enter the country from Russia, whom Helsinki has accused of facilitating their passage.

- Israel and Hamas on Friday morning were set to begin a temporary pause of the nearly seven-week-long war, raising hopes that more than a dozen Israeli hostages would be freed later in the day in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

- Mexican central bankers began discussing the start of an eventual monetary easing cycle at their November meeting, with several suggesting a first interest rate cut could come in the first quarter of 2024, minutes of the meeting showed Thursday.

- The U.S. Internal Revenue Service has now postponed enforcement deadlines set by the U.S. Congress when it created new tax requirements for e-commerce platforms, older 401(k) savers and cryptocurrency brokers.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

