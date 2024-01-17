PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 17

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear an antitrust challenge by Epic Games, maker of the popular video game "Fortnite," to the way Apple runs its lucrative App Store.

- Walt Disney recommended shareholders vote for its 12 nominees to the company's board of directors and said Chief Executive Robert Iger's total compensation doubled in fiscal 2023.

- A federal judge on Tuesday blocked JetBlue Airways' deal to buy Spirit Airlines, rejecting a merger that he said would hamper competition and lead to higher fares.

- A JPMorgan Chase subsidiary will pay $18 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle charges it violated whistleblower protections rules, one of the largest fines to date by the regulator under the rule.

- The Cyberspace Administration of China is conducting a cybersecurity review of Shein's data handling and sharing practices.

- The Biden administration plans to put the Houthi rebel group back on one of its lists of terrorist organizations.