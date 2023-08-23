PRESS DIGEST-Wall Street Journal - Aug 23

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The coalition representing Hollywood studios and streaming services made what it believes to be its best offer to striking writers on Tuesday, releasing the terms of its latest contract in the hopes of persuading the Writers Guild of America to accept the deal.

- Workplace safety regulators are investigating a chemical spill at an electric-vehicle battery plant in Warren, Ohio, owned by Ultium Cells, a joint venture between General Motors and South Korea's LG Energy Solution.

- The U.S. State Department on Tuesday said it was taking action to punish Chinese officials in response to what it called the forcible assimilation of young Tibetans, broadening its assault on Beijing' treatment of ethnic minorities.

- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters said its members have ratified a new five-year, $30 billion contract with United Parcel Service.

- U.S Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is heading to China this weekend bearing a portfolio of difficult economic issues while pushing forward an effort by both governments to stabilize rocky U.S.-China relations.

- A witness against former U.S. President Donald Trump in the Mar-a-Lago documents case recanted false testimony and provided new information implicating the former president after dropping a lawyer paid for by Trump's political-action committee, special counsel Jack Smith.

