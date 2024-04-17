PRESS DIGEST-Wall Street Journal - April 17

April 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tesla has delayed deliveries of its cybertruck in recent days, according to buyers, the latest stumble for the automaker facing weakening demand for its electric vehicles.

- Crocs appoints Stanley brand executive Terence Reilly where he will lead Crocs's casual shoe brand Heydude as president.

- PricewaterhouseCoopers has selected Wes Bricker and Damir Maras as the new bosses of its global audit and advisory businesses as it prepares for Mohamed Kande to take the helm as global chair in July.

- Parlement Technologies, former parent of Parler, the social network popular among conservatives when former President Donald Trump was kicked off major social-media platforms around the time of the 2021 U.S. Capitol attack, has filed for bankruptcy.

- SK Networks plans to sell its car rental business to Affinity Equity Partners, an Asian private-equity firm, a move that would help the South Korean company pare its debt and focus on growing its artificial-intelligence business.

- One America News Network reached a confidential settlement to resolve a defamation lawsuit by voting-machine company Smartmatic over the conservative outlet's broadcasting of false election-theft claims in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential contest. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)