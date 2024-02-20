Advertisement
PRESS DIGEST-Wall Street Journal - Feb 20

Reuters
·1 min read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. consumer bank Capital One plans to acquire U.S. credit card issuer Discover Financial Services in an all-stock transaction valued at $35.3 billion to create a global payments giant, the companies said on Monday.

- The European Union will investigate whether ByteDance's TikTok broke the bloc's new online-content rules by failing to adequately protect minors and to manage the risks of harmful content on its platform, said the European Commission, which is EU's executive arm.

- Precious metals producer Polymetal International has agreed to sell its Russian assets to a Siberian gold miner Mangazeya Plus for about $3.69 billion, becoming the latest company to chart its way out of Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

- French automotive supplier Forvia, said it was reducing up to 10,000 jobs in a move that it said was aimed at staying competitive amid European Union policies promoting electric vehicles, lower car-sales volumes in Europe overall, and a changing client base as Chinese EV makers expand in Europe.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

