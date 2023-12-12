PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 12

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- "Fortnite" maker Epic Games has prevailed in its high-profile antitrust trial over Alphabet's Google, which alleged the Play app store operated as an illegal monopoly, in a ruling that if it holds could upend the entire app store economy.

- Star Bulk Carriers and Eagle Bulk Shipping said they agreed to merge in an all-stock deal that would create the world’s fourth-biggest commodities carrier and make it more attractive to large investors.

- The U.S. special counsel prosecuting Donald Trump on federal charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat asked the Supreme Court on Monday to launch a fast-track review of the former president's claim he cannot be tried on those charges.

- Rudy Giuliani’s legal and financial woes could worsen this week, with a District of Columbia jury considering whether the former Trump lawyer should pay tens of millions of dollars for falsely accusing two Georgia election workers of rigging the November 2020 presidential election.

- Hasbro is cutting nearly 20% of its workforce as weak sales for toys and games persist into the critical holiday shopping period.

- Private-equity firm GPB Capital Holdings, facing civil fraud allegations since early 2021, will be liquidated by a court-appointed receiver, signaling the end of a long wait for roughly 17,000 investors whose capital has been tied up since at least 2018.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)