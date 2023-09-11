PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Sept 11

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Twinkies owner Hostess Brands is closing in on a sale to J.M. Smucker, a move that would marry the two big names in snacks, according to people familiar with the matter.

- Activist investor Jonathan Litt is again seeking board changes at Ventas, the big owner of senior-housing communities, according to a letter it plans to send the company's shareholders that was viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

- Facebook parent Meta Platforms is working on a new artificial-intelligence system intended to be as powerful as the most advanced model offered by OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed startup that created ChatGPT, according to people familiar with the matter.

- Instacart is targeting a valuation of roughly $8.6 billion to $9.3 billion in its imminent IPO, a fraction of what the grocery-delivery company was previously worth, according to people familiar with the matter.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)