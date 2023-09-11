U.S. markets open in 6 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,475.25
    +13.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,676.00
    +68.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,369.25
    +71.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,859.20
    +5.80 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.06
    -0.45 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.70
    +9.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    +0.22 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    +0.0033 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.84
    -0.56 (-3.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2517
    +0.0048 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1100
    -1.7000 (-1.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,824.02
    -30.52 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    556.86
    -10.51 (-1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,478.19
    +36.47 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,467.76
    -139.08 (-0.43%)
     

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Sept 11

Reuters
·1 min read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Twinkies owner Hostess Brands is closing in on a sale to J.M. Smucker, a move that would marry the two big names in snacks, according to people familiar with the matter.

- Activist investor Jonathan Litt is again seeking board changes at Ventas, the big owner of senior-housing communities, according to a letter it plans to send the company's shareholders that was viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

- Facebook parent Meta Platforms is working on a new artificial-intelligence system intended to be as powerful as the most advanced model offered by OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed startup that created ChatGPT, according to people familiar with the matter.

- Instacart is targeting a valuation of roughly $8.6 billion to $9.3 billion in its imminent IPO, a fraction of what the grocery-delivery company was previously worth, according to people familiar with the matter.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)