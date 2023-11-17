PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Nov 17

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A federal judge denied X Corp.’s request to modify or terminate a consent order between the social-media company acquired by Elon Musk last year and the Federal Trade Commission over how the platform handled users’ information.

- California regulators on Thursday gave PG&E approval to bury hundreds of miles of power lines to reduce wildfire risk in coming years, but the amount fell short of the company’s full request.

- Thousands of unionized Starbucks workers went on strike Thursday on a busy sales day for the coffee chain in a bid to bring the company back to the negotiating table.

- A lawsuit alleging that real-estate software company RealPage illegally fixes rents at millions of apartments should go forward, the U.S. Justice Department said in a court filing.

- The prosecutor investigating why classified documents ended up at President Biden’s home and former office is preparing a report that is expected to be sharply critical of how he and his longtime aides handled the material, but the probe isn’t likely to result in a criminal case, according to people familiar with the matter.

- Republican senators called for Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Chairman Martin Gruenberg to resign, while the GOP members of the agency’s board called for him to recuse himself from an investigation into allegations of a toxic workplace at the bank regulator. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)