PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Nov 13

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China's spending on green energy is causing a global glut. Since the start of the year, prices for Chinese polysilicon, the building block of solar panels, are down 50% and panels down 40%, according to data tracker OPIS, which is owned by Dow Jones.

- U.S. Senator Tim Scott, who had been the only remaining Black candidate in the GOP primary race, withdrew from the republican presidential campaign on Sunday evening, acknowledging that his strategy wasn't working.

- The U.S. military was set to display one of its prized Patriot missile-defense systems at the Dubai Airshow this week, part of the American showcase at one of the world's biggest arms fairs, but dropped its plans as war broke out in the Middle East, and the $1 billion battery, mounted on three trucks, was needed to defend U.S. troops based in the region from attack by Iran-backed militia groups.

- Israel said it is pressuring Hamas to surrender its position inside Gaza's largest hospital on Sunday, as it engaged in intense fighting with militants in the area.

- Pope Francis removed Bishop Joseph Strickland, one of the pope's most vocal critics in the U.S. hierarchy, and appointed Bishop Joe Vázquez of Austin as "apostolic administrator," or acting bishop, of Tyler, the Vatican said Saturday.

- The U.S. Army has overturned the convictions of 110 Black soldiers charged over a century ago with mutiny, murder and assault in a Texas riot. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)