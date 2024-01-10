PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 10

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. securities regulator said someone briefly accessed its X social media account on Tuesday and posted a fake message saying it had approved exchange-traded funds (ETF) for bitcoin.

- Boeing CEO David Calhoun said on Tuesday the company needs to address its mistake from a door-plug failure on an Alaska Airlines that has resulted in roughly 170 of its planes being grounded by regulators.

- Sonos appointed Saori Casey as its next chief financial officer.

- Intel agreed to buy Silicon Mobility SAS, a fabless silicon and software company that develops system-on-chips for intelligent electric vehicle energy management.

- Washington federal appeals court on Tuesday signaled it would reject Donald Trump's claim that he is immune from prosecution on charges he plotted to overturn the 2020 election.

- Walmart plans to offer drone delivery to most of Dallas this year, partnering with Wing, a unit of Alphabet , and Zipline, a global drone delivery company that works with healthcare providers and others.

- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is being treated for complications due to prostate cancer, a condition that wasn’t disclosed to President Biden until Tuesday, more than a week after the Pentagon chief was rushed to the hospital, officials said.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)