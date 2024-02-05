PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Feb 5

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boeing is reworking 50 undelivered 737 MAX jets after a supplier's employee recently found misdrilled holes on some fuselages.

- Senate leaders released Sunday the long-awaited details of a sprawling bipartisan bill designed to both sharply cut down on illegal border crossings and bolster embattled allies Ukraine and Israel, but the bill drew sharp criticism from top House Republicans who said it had no chance of passing their chamber.

- Target has removed a children's educational kit featuring Civil Rights figures from its shelves after a history teacher spotted several errors and made a now-viral TikTok about them.

- The U.S. and UK launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen in response to their attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepared to head to the Middle East in hopes of brokering a pause in Israel's war in Gaza.

- The U.S. is facing monumental challenges as it deepens its diplomatic and military involvement in the Middle East to try to bring an end to the brutal war in Gaza and roll back Iranian influence.

- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank has shifted its focus toward deciding when to begin cutting interest rates, but that solid economic growth means officials don't have to rush that decision. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)