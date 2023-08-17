U.S. markets open in 8 hours 23 minutes

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 17

Reuters
·1 min read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Intel Corp scrapped its $5.4 billion deal to buy Israeli contract chipmaker Tower Semiconductor Ltd after their merger agreement expired without regulatory approval from China.

- A U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday to restrict access to the abortion pill mifepristone, partially upholding a lower court ruling that alarmed abortion advocates and pharmaceutical companies.

- New York City on Wednesday banned TikTok on government-owned devices, citing security concerns, joining a number of U.S. cities and states that have put such restrictions on the short video-sharing app.

- The top prosecutor in Marion County, Kansas, said on Wednesday that there was not sufficient evidence to support a raid on newspaper The Marion County Record last week, and that all the devices and materials obtained in the search would be returned. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)