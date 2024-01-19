PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 19

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. department store chain Macy's is cutting roughly 2,350 jobs, or about 3.5% of the company's overall work force, and close five of its stores.

- Former U.S. President Donald Trump urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to reverse a ruling barring him from the primary ballot in Colorado and to declare him eligible to seek and hold the office of the presidency.

- The U.S. Congress on Thursday sent legislation to avert a partial government shutdown to U.S. President Joe Biden, racing to fund federal agencies through early March one day before money was to run out. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)