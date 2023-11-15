PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 15

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Fani T. Willis, the Atlanta district attorney leading an election interference case against former U.S. President Donald J. Trump and 14 of his allies, said on Tuesday that a trial would very likely “not conclude until the winter or the very early part of 2025.”

- U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson was forced on Tuesday to rely on Democratic votes as the House passed legislation to keep federal funding flowing into early 2024, after scores of Republicans opposed his plan to avert a government shutdown at the end of the week.

- More than 500 political appointees and staff members representing some 40 government agencies sent a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday protesting his support of Israel in its war in Gaza.

- The United States has intelligence that shows Hamas has been using hospitals in Gaza, including Al-Shifa, as command centers and ammunitions depots, a spokesman for the National Security Council said on Tuesday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)