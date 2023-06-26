PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 26

June 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facing multiple intensifying investigations, former U.S. President Donald Trump has quietly begun diverting more of the money he is raising away from his 2024 presidential campaign and into a political action committee that he has used to pay his personal legal fees.

- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the brief rebellion led by the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, revealed cracks emerging in President Vladimir Putin's hold on power and cast doubt on the future of his war in Ukraine.

- In front of a sold-out crowd on Sunday evening in Novi, Michigan, former U.S. President Donald Trump lamented the decline of the automobile industry under Democratic rule and said he "stood up to China" to save thousands of manufacturing jobs.

- Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan began his testimony in the corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, in a court session that was broadcast live from an English seaside town direct to Jerusalem. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)