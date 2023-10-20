Advertisement
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 20

Reuters
·1 min read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Biden called on Americans on Thursday to stand behind Israel and Ukraine in a prime-time address.

- The federal prosecutors who charged former U.S. President Donald Trump with conspiring to overturn the 2020 election Thursday rejected his claims that he enjoyed "absolute immunity" from criminal prosecution.

- The judge in Alex Jones's bankruptcy case ruled on Thursday that he will not be allowed to use his Chapter 11 filing to evade paying more than $1 billion in verdicts to families of the Sandy Hook shooting.

- Chinese property developer Country Garden on Thursday denied rumors that its two most prominent executives had fled China.

- The New York attorney general accused Gemini Trust, Genesis Capital and Digital Currency Group of lying to investors and concealing losses in a $1 billion fraud scheme, according to a lawsuit. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

