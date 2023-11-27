PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 27

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Joe Biden will not attend the UN climate summit that begins Thursday in Dubai, known as COP28.

- The U.S. Navy intervened to stop the hijacking of a commercial cargo ship by pirates in the Gulf of Aden near Somalia on Sunday, according to American defense officials.

- The union representing teachers, counselors and other school employees in Portland, Oregon, reached a tentative deal with the city's public school district on Sunday, ending a strike that has kept nearly 45,000 students out of classes for more than three weeks in Oregon's largest district.

- The police in Burlington, Vermont, on Sunday were investigating the shooting of three students of Palestinian descent as a possible hate crime, the city's mayor said. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)