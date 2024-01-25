Advertisement
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 25

Reuters
·1 min read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. federal regulators cleared the way for Boeing 737 Max 9 jets to fly again — but also said they would put new limits on production of the troubled planes.

- U.S. President Joe Biden vetoed a Republican-led effort that could have thwarted the administration's plans to invest $7.5 billion to build electric vehicle charging stations across the country.

- National Public Radio announced that Katherine Maher would be its next chief executive, picking a leader with an extensive track record in the nonprofit world but without one in the realm of public radio.

- The Biden administration is pausing a decision on whether to approve what would be the largest natural gas export terminal in the United States, a delay that could stretch past the November election and spell trouble for that project and 16 other proposed terminals. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

