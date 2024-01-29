PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 29

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- After two years in limbo, and with over $300 billion in debt, Evergrande was ordered by a judge in Hong Kong to liquidate, a move that will set off a race by lawyers to try to find and grab anything belonging to Evergrande that can be sold.

- Ring, a home security camera company owned by Amazon , said that it would stop letting police departments request users' footage in its app amid longstanding concerns from privacy advocates about the company's relationship with law enforcement.

- Several countries such as U.S., Canada, Japan, Germany, said over the weekend that they would suspend funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA, after Israel accused a dozen employees of the agency, of participating in the Oct. 7 attacks led by Hamas.

- Israel on Sunday stepped up efforts to prevent Israeli protesters from blocking the flow of aid into Gaza, two days after the United Nations' highest court said it must allow more supplies to get into the enclave. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)