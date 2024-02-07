PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 7

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Fox Corp, Walt Disney's ESPN and Warner Bros Discovery said on Tuesday they will launch a sports streaming service later this autumn to capture younger viewers who are not tuned in to television.

- The head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday the agency would post inspectors at Boeing, following a 737 MAX 9 mid-air emergency, saying "the current system is not working."

- Four bolts used to secure the panel that ultimately blew off an Alaska Airlines plane during a flight last month were removed — and appear not to have been replaced — at Boeing's factory in Renton, Wash., according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board.

- Mary Kay Henry, the president of the Service Employees International Union, one of the nation's largest and most politically powerful labor unions, announced Tuesday that she would step down after 14 years in her position. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)