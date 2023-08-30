PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 30

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Mark Thompson, a former chief executive of The New York Times and leader of the BBC, is expected to be named the next top executive of CNN.

- 3M, the chemical and manufacturing giant, said on Tuesday that it had reached a $6 billion settlement over claims that it sold defective combat earplugs to the U.S. military.

- Gina Raimondo, the U.S. secretary of commerce, told Chinese officials on Tuesday that the United States was not seeking to sever economic ties with China, but she expressed a litany of concerns that were prompting the business community to describe China as "uninvestable."

- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled that the Securities and Exchange Commission had improperly denied an application from the asset manager, Grayscale Investments, to create a Bitcoin exchange traded fund.

- The Biden administration on Tuesday unveiled a long-awaited list of the first 10 medicines that will be subject to price negotiations with Medicare. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)