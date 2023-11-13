PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 13

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The United States carried out two air strikes in Syria against Iran and its aligned groups on Sunday, the Pentagon said, in the latest response to a series of attacks against American forces in Syria and in Iraq.

- Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, who tried carving out a space in the Republican presidential field with a hopeful message built on his life story, announced on Sunday that he was suspending his campaign.

- Representative Brian Higgins, Democrat of New York, said on Sunday that he would leave Congress in February.

