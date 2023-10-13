PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct. 13

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- British regulators gave final approval to Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of the video game publisher Activision Blizzard, the last major obstacle for a deal that at one point seemed to be falling apart because of government objections on both sides of the Atlantic.

- European Union regulators opened an inquiry into X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, over the prevalence of gory videos and images, terrorism content, and other illicit material it is carrying related to the Israel-Hamas war.

- Ford Motor said on Thursday that it could not improve its contract offer to the United Automobile Workers union without hurting its business and its ability to invest in electric vehicles.

- New York officials refused to grant an additional $12 billion in subsidies to the developers of 90 renewable-energy projects, raising concerns about the state's ability to cut its dependence on fossil fuels over the next decade.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)